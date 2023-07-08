BANGOR - For the second consecutive year, a few brothers from Hampden are hitting the road for the Junior Gold 2023 National Bowling Championships- and this year, it's more than just a family trip.
"We're ready to roll, we've got 17 hours in the car, but we'll be ready," said Connor Adams, the oldest of the bunch and a 2022 Hampden Academy graduate.
Connor and his younger brothers, Ryan and Alex, are heading back to the Junior Gold National Championships for the second straight summer as a group- and the third year in a row for Connor and Ryan.
Last summer, Ryan even 'cashed', winning a couple hundred dollars in scholarship money based on his performance.
"There's this thing called Smart Account, it's a program through bowling where you earn money, scholarship money, as tournament prizes instead of taking cash," said Ryan, who graduated from Hampden Academy this past spring. "I didn't expect much, I expected to finish towards the bottom again- but I surprised myself. So, this year I'm going back and probably going to take it a little more serious."
Like he said- he's out for more this time around. And, so are his brothers. Connor, who bowled for Cumberland University as a freshman, and Alex are all striving to either cash or make a cut.
"I'll definitely take it more seriously, I've definitely gained a lot more skill over the past year," said Alex, a member of the Class of 2027. "Hopefully I'll be able to get some scholarship money."
"Now, I want to make a cut, that's the goal this year," Connor said. "Make the cut, get the job done. This time, it's a business trip."
"There's so many good bowlers out there, but having cashed last year, the goal is to get better every year," Ryan said. "I'm hoping to cash again, maybe even make the first cut."
However, during their first trip to nationals- the goals weren't as big.
"When we first got out there, it was rough, we were averaging in the 150's," Connor said. "Now, if we don't shoot 200 we're made at ourselves, which is pretty crazy to think. Before, if we shot 200, we'd freak right out."
So while it is a business trip- it's still family business, and win or lose, the week out in Indy with each other will prove to be a good time.
"It's going to be great, my mom is going with us," Connor said. "It's going to be a good time to spend with my brothers, I was away this past year for school. I miss them a lot."