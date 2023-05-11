HAMPDEN - By raw numbers, the Castruccis at Hampden Academy have the odds on their side at the state singles tennis tournament. Sophomore twin sisters Zoe, Tessa, and their brother Finn, a senior, each qualified.
"We've played together for years now," Zoe says. "To have me succeed and my siblings succeed at the same time is really cool."
"My sisters have been playing as long as I have," Finn adds. "They've really gotten the chance to hone their skills and they're doing really well right now."
Finn and Zoe already have experience at state, but Tessa joins the fray this year as she has made huge leaps.
"I hadn't really played many real matches before high school," she explains. "Last year was more getting used to it, but this year I was more prepared in what it was going to be like."
Now, along with junior Harrison Withee, there are four Broncos heading to the tourney. Speaking of fours, the Castruccis' other sibling Liam is the one who gave them the bug.
"He started around seventh or eighth grade," Zoe says. "So [me and Tessa] started playing and Finn started playing around the same time."
"We had played in our driveway together and we did random drills that we had made up together," Tessa says. "I was really excited to start actually playing."
And play they have, all the way to states in their final go as a trio. The goal is to come out on top, but they're just reveling in the opportunity just like they always have.
"Win or lose, it's important to value the family aspect," Finn says. "It's always fun to compete with each other, see what we do, and help each other out."
"It'll be sad because all three won't be together," Tessa says. "A lot of our matches this year, the boys and girls have been together, so we've been able to see each other play."
"I'm excited to see [Finn] achieve his goals, and I'm just excited to be able to play together one last time," Zoe says.