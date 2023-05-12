HAMPDEN - Hampden Academy baseball and softball each won their games at home against Lewiston on Friday night.
Softball took home the victory 11-1 against the Blue Devils. Lewiston got on the board first in the second inning, but the Broncos went on a roll from there that included seven runs in the fifth inning.
The Broncos are now 5-4 on the season and will next play on Monday when they host Camden Hills at 4:15. Lewiston, 1-8, will host Edward Little on Monday at 7.
Broncos baseball won their game against the Devils 8-7 in dramatic fashion. Down 7-3 with two innings remaining, Hampden cut the lead to one run heading into the seventh and scored two runs there to walk it off for the win.
The Broncos are now 6-3 and next host Camden Hills on Monday at 4:15. The Devils, 0-9 host Edward Little on Monday at 4.