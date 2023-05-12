HAMPDEN - Hampden Academy baseball and softball each won their games at home against Lewiston on Friday night. 

Softball took home the victory 11-1 against the Blue Devils. Lewiston got on the board first in the second inning, but the Broncos went on a roll from there that included seven runs in the fifth inning.

The Broncos are now 5-4 on the season and will next play on Monday when they host Camden Hills at 4:15. Lewiston, 1-8, will host Edward Little on Monday at 7.

Broncos baseball won their game against the Devils 8-7 in dramatic fashion. Down 7-3 with two innings remaining, Hampden cut the lead to one run heading into the seventh and scored two runs there to walk it off for the win. 

The Broncos are now 6-3 and next host Camden Hills on Monday at 4:15. The Devils, 0-9 host Edward Little on Monday at 4.

Sports Reporter

Ryan Sudol joined the ABC 7 and Fox 22 team in October of 2022. A native of Rockaway, New Jersey, Ryan graduated Summa Cum Laude from William Paterson University in Wayne, New Jersey in 2022 with a degree in Broadcast Journalism. During his time there, he worked as an on-air sports personality for its award winning radio and TV stations. Ryan also spent the last six years working for local New Jersey high school sports website Morris Sussex Sports. There, he was a play-by-play commentator for football, basketball, lacrosse, and more! He also hosted a show called "Football Fanatics" where he went to a local high school football game every week to interview fans, parents, cheerleaders, etc. He cites this as the most fun he's ever had and is hoping to bring something similar to ABC 7 and FOX 22. Outside of work, Ryan loves to golf, play video games, and attempt to cook. Feel free to contact Ryan at rsudol@wvii.com or on Twitter @RyanSudolWVII

