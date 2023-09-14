OLD TOWN - Hampden Academy golf is still unbeaten on the year after defeating Old Town and Hermon in a tri-match at Hidden Meadows Golf Course on Wednesday afternoon.

The Broncos shot 169 as a team, their low scorer being Eli Vine at 39. Vine has been the low scorer at each of the team's matches thus far. Old Town shot 180, going 1-1 on the day, with Charlotte Blanchard as the low scorer with 41. Hermon shot 215 with Ryder Wharton having their low score at 51.

Hampden Academy's next match will be at MDI on Friday. Old Town will next play in a tri-match against MDI and Ellsworth at MDI on Tuesday. Hermon's next match will be on Monday when they host John Bapst.

Recommended for you