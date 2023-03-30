HAMPDEN - It's been a long time coming, but for the first time in the school's history, varsity boys lacrosse took the field for practice at Hampden Academy this week.
"It's the best thing in the world," said defenseman Ed Yock. "We've been a club team for two years, and now we're able to finally get out on the turf. It's just a great feeling to be able to grow the sport and introduce so many kids to it, and hopefully they fall in love with it like I did."
"I think it finally gives some of us that have been playing our whole lives some recognition," said attack Jack Johnson. "We've been fighting for this in town meetings and everything."
"We've been trying to make it a varsity sport, we got the idea my freshman year," said long-stick midfielder Will Kelley.
Hampden will play their home games mainly at Husson University on Boucher field, but will use Hampden Academy Turf for practice. For a first-year program- the Broncos had 40 boys show up for the first week of work- something that impressed head coach George West and his guys.
"Great numbers, as you can see- we've got 40 guys here," West said, motioning to his team behind him. "A lot of these guys have played for a lot of years, so there was definitely a need in the community."
"Everyone is really excited to be here, that's why we have such good numbers compared to any program I've ever been on," Johnson said. "We're taking it one day at a time, and it's going in the right direction."
"A lot of other schools don't even have this turn out, so it's great to see that," Kelley said. "As a first year sport, this is unheard of."
While there are some first timers out there, most of these guys have been putting in the work these past few seasons. Some played with the Broncos club team, and others with Bangor, where they helped lead the Rams to their first ever playoff win last spring. Johnson, Yock, goalie Matt Shaine, and Keith Brooks all played with Bangor, and are now back home in Hampden.
"Now they're bringing that experience, and what it takes to get back to that [to Hampden]," West said. "These guys are pushing the rest of the team every day, 'This is what we've got to do,' and laying the ground work."
"Just some veteran experience, with this being a JV team the last couple of years, we can share our experiences with all forty guys, and I think we'll be on the right page," Johnson said.
"I've grown up with a lot of those buddies, we played together in our youth league," Yock said. "But it's going to be good to play them this year and show them what we're made of as Hampden students."
And that's one thing that all forty Broncos are setting out to do this season- show the state of Maine what Hampden lacrosse is all about.
"These guys are focused right from the get-go, there is no fooling around," West said. "They want to prove themselves, and prove that they belong as a varsity team in the area."
"My biggest goal for our team is- we can earn some respect," Johnson said. "I think a lot of people- all the teams we're playing- look down on us. They think we're a first-year team, we were a JV team last year, so just to get some wins and earn some respect."