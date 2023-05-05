HAMPDEN - Hampden Academy baseball boasts a squad with a lot of youth, a towering ceiling, and already some championship pedigree.
"I think our future's really bright," junior pitcher/outfielder Collin Peckham says. "We've got a lot of sophomores, a lot of freshmen, our Junior Legion won the state championship last year, and that's the team that's gonna be playing here the next couple years."
Having those younger players that already proved they can win is a huge boost to the Broncos.
"It's important to have a little background," junior outfielder Zach McLaughlin says. "It's important to have a little confidence when you're playing. Confidence is key and a lot of these guys already have it."
That confidence has grown further as the Broncos are ranked third in A North. Why? They have ball players, not just kids who play ball.
"We've got kids who are working on their swings in the offseason, they're lifting to improve themselves as athletes, they understand the game, they're students of the game, and they have passion for the game," head coach Jon Perry explains.
"It's a big shift from our earlier years," Peckham adds. "We have a lot better mindsets. I can tell with these guys that they really want to work to get better."
A majority of the kids on the team also play multiple sports. That's normally encouraged for fitness purposes, but Perry sees it differently.
"You're going to get the same experience standing at the foul line shooting a one-and-one as you are with a 3-2 count and bases loaded," Perry says. "That's the same athletic experience."
That also allows players to gain a high compete level altogether, which the team is putting to good use after dropping two tough games in a row.
"There's definitely a fire after a team like us loses because all of us are super competitive," McLaughlin says. "I think it brings a sense of urgency and the sense of 'you guys can beat us, but the next opponent is not going to beat us'."
And with that mindset and the skills they're developing, the Broncos see gold in the future and maybe even the near future.
"I think we have every tool and every ability to bring another state championship back to Hampden," McLaughlin predicts.