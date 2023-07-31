HERMON - On Sunday afternoon, Gray-New Gloucester Little League Baseball defeated Augusta 12-0 in five innings in the Maine state title game to win their first title in program history.
Pitcher Kayden Oliver threw a no-hitter and the bats were on fire with home runs by Caleb Barker and Mason Amergian. Amergian's home run came in the bottom of the fifth inning and drove in the final three runs to end the game.
"Once it came off the bat, I knew it was gone," Mason says. "3-0 count, I just wanted to hit a ball and score a run. Then it just went out! I'm definitely going to remember this for the rest of my life."
"The boys have made history for Gray-New Gloucester, so we really feel the love from everybody," Mason's mother Ani says. "For this town, this is the furthest we've ever been, so we're really excited."
Gray-New Gloucester will begin their run for a New England regional title and World Series berth on Saturday in Bristol, CT.