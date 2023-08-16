WILLIAMSPORT, PA. - The Little League World Series got underway with the opening ceremony festivities on Wednesday morning as the Maine All-Stars from Gray-New Gloucester/Raymond will play their first game Thursday against Seattle (Wa.).
The All-Stars swept their way to the World Series with three straight wins at the New England Regional with outstanding pitching and defense plus timely hitting.
There are 10 teams from the U.S. and 10 international teams in Williamsport all vying for the title. Maine feels like they have a great chance, but at the end of the day, being there is an amazing feeling.
"This feels great," shortstop/catcher Gage Rioux says. "Definitely a dream come true to play on this field and just be here with everyone. 40,000 people are going to be watching. That's so cool."
"It doesn't feel real, especially since every single kid has been dreaming about coming down here to play baseball," catcher/pitcher Mason Amergian says. "It's been great."