WILLIAMSPORT, PA. - Gray-New Gloucester/Raymond Little League fell 5-3 to Pennsylvania on Saturday in a Little League World Series elimination game, ending their magical run.
After going down 3-0 after one inning, GNG would come back to tie it 3-3, with the game tying RBI coming off the bat of Mason Amergian in the bottom of the fourth.
Pennsylvania then put up two runs in the top of the sixth to clinch the win and stay alive in the tournament. GNG was the first team from Maine to make the Little League World Series since Westbrook in 2005, and the fourth overall.