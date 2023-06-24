BANGOR - Hundreds of cyclists from all over the country and beyond converged on Bangor on Saturday for the Gran Fondo Hincape race.
It's the second year that this touring race has made it's way to Maine and, for race founder Rich Hincape, it was a no brainer.
"We want iconic places where people can get a lot of memories," Rich explains. "The roads out there, the views of the water, and the rolling hills are absolutely spectacular. That's what we look for."
There were three courses to choose from: a 15-mile, a 52-mile, and an 81 mile for the daring like Team USA para-athletes Clara Brown and Noah Middlestaedt.
"I'm super excited to see this beautiful part of the state and excited to ride with a bunch of new people," Middlestaedt says.
"It looks like a gorgeous course and I'm just excited to ride my bike with some new folks," Brown echoes.
Some more cautious people went the 15-mile route, but for Massachusetts' Melissa Belliard, it was a long and rewarding road to get there.
"My husband turned 60 last year and I wanted to do something for him that was a labor of love," Belliard says. "So I agreed to do this ride for him and I trained in our basement for six months."
"What kind of a better thing for my partner to do for me than something like this?" her husband wonders.
And that notion of just getting up and at 'em to just try it out is the crux of the Gran Fondo Hincapie.
"The main goal of the event is to get people on bikes," Rich says. "Even if you've never ridden a bike, we want people to come out here and enjoy it. We try to take the intimidation factor out of it and make it a good experience for everyone."
And from the less experienced to folks like Chris Harkey and George Hincapie, Rich's brother and former Tour de France competitor, the courses were hits.
"Starting along the river here and just getting out there in the country and enjoying all those rolling Maine hills was super fun," George says.
"It was beautiful," Harkey, a North Carolina native says. "The roads were just so pretty and nice. It was really pleasant for me, I liked it."