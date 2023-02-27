BANGOR - After a great week of regional tournaments, and an even greater weekend of regional championship games, the 10 Gold Ball matchups are all locked in for this upcoming weekend.

Class AA Girls will see Gorham and Oxford Hills dueling for the trophy at 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland. South Portland and Portland will battle for the boys Gold Ball right after, at 8:45 p.m.

Class A's state games are slated for Friday night in Augusta, with Lawrence and Brunswick tipping off at 6 p.m. in the girls game, and Brewer and Falmouth taking the late game at 7:45.

Class B will also be played in Portland on Saturday at the Cross Insurance Arena, with the girls starting us off at 1 p.m. with a battle between Ellsworth and Spruce Mountain. Orono boys will take on Oceanside right after at 2:45.

Class C will be the late slate at the Cross Center in Bangor. The girls start us off with Dexter and Old Orchard Beach at 7 p.m., and then Calais and Dirigo will play at 8:45.

Class D is the early slate in Bangor, with Southern Aroostook girls playing Seacoast Christian for the Gold Ball and the Southern Aroostook boys looking to grab their second state championship victory over Forest Hills in a row.

Sports Director

Tyler Krusz joined the ABC7 and Fox 22 team in October of 2021 and is looking forward to telling all of our local athletes’ stories! Tyler, a native Rhode Islander, graduated from the University of Rhode Island in 2020 with degrees in Journalism and Political Science. During his time there, he enjoyed covering all of the D1 sports the University had to offer, including a few football games against the University of Maine! Tyler worked with the school’s radio station and newspaper, while interning with sports radio host Andy Gresh and the sports department at Fox Providence. After college, Tyler worked as a news anchor and a sports anchor for WBKB11 News in Alpena, Michigan and is excited to come back to New England -- just hours away from his family. When he’s not talking about sports, Tyler enjoys golfing and playing softball (because his baseball days have passed). He also loves to fish, cook, and spend time outdoors any way he can. Feel free to contact Tyler at tkrusz@wvii.com or follow him on Twitter @TylerKruszTV.

