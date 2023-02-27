BANGOR - After a great week of regional tournaments, and an even greater weekend of regional championship games, the 10 Gold Ball matchups are all locked in for this upcoming weekend.
Class AA Girls will see Gorham and Oxford Hills dueling for the trophy at 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland. South Portland and Portland will battle for the boys Gold Ball right after, at 8:45 p.m.
Class A's state games are slated for Friday night in Augusta, with Lawrence and Brunswick tipping off at 6 p.m. in the girls game, and Brewer and Falmouth taking the late game at 7:45.
Class B will also be played in Portland on Saturday at the Cross Insurance Arena, with the girls starting us off at 1 p.m. with a battle between Ellsworth and Spruce Mountain. Orono boys will take on Oceanside right after at 2:45.
Class C will be the late slate at the Cross Center in Bangor. The girls start us off with Dexter and Old Orchard Beach at 7 p.m., and then Calais and Dirigo will play at 8:45.
Class D is the early slate in Bangor, with Southern Aroostook girls playing Seacoast Christian for the Gold Ball and the Southern Aroostook boys looking to grab their second state championship victory over Forest Hills in a row.