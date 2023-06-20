BANGOR - Lucas Moore's RBI-single in the bottom of the sixth inning brought home James Dumond and served as the winning run in the Class B baseball state championship game, bringing Old Town their second Gold Glove in three years.
The No. 1 Coyotes beat the No. 2 Yarmouth Clippers 1-0 for the title behind a two-hit shutout from Gabe Gifford.
Yarmouth threatened several times, sending a runner to third base in the fourth, but the Coyotes didn't budge. They finish the year with a 17-3 overall record and their second state championship in three seasons, after beating Freeport in 2021.