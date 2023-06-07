ORONO - Old Town baseball senior Gabe Gifford struck out 18 batters and allowed just one hit on Wednesday as the top-ranked Coyotes blanked No. 8 MDI 8-0 in the quarterfinal round.
Gifford carried a no-hitter and a perfect game through the sixth inning, before Joey Wellman-Clouse drew a two-out walk and Jay Haney punched a grounder through the right side for the Trojans' first hit. Gifford would retire the next hitter, ending the jam with his 15th K of the game.
The Coyotes played three in the second, four in the fifth, and one in the sixth offensively. They now advance to Saturday's semifinal round, hosting the winner of Lawrence and Oceanside.