BANGOR - On the eve of Saturday's McDonald's High School Senior All-Star Games at Husson, Gardiner's Lizzy Gruber and Thornton Academy's Will Davies were named Ms. and Mr. Maine Basketball for 2023.
Gruber, a St. Joe's commit, averaged 21 points and 16 rebounds this season en route to a berth in the Class A North regional final. Gruber says that knowing she is a member of a select club, and to have it be alongside her best friends Sierra Carson (Oxford Hills) and Elise MacNair (Old Orchard Beach), makes it extra special.
"It's something super special that not a lot of people get to experience," Gruber says. "Just to be up there standing next to two of my favorite people in the world just means so much. It just doesn't happen to many people.
Davies averaged 20 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists this year as he led Thornton Academy to the AA South final. Davies is honored to be in the same category as his fellow nominees Brady Saunders (Brewer) and Silvano Ismail (Cheverus), but it's even better knowing that Mr. Maine Basketball is now a family affair. His father Bob won the award with Old Orchard Beach in 1994.
"I'm pretty sure me and my father are the first ever father-son duo to win it. It's a complete honor," Davies says. "The players that are all here are just phenomenal, and it's just awesome to be here."