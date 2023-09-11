ORONO - Hilary Howard's goal with less than five minutes remaining in game play was enough to lift Foxcroft Academy field hockey over Orono 1-0 on Monday afternoon.
For Orono, goalkeeper Abbie Derosier was working a lot in the second half, making multiple fourth quarter saves to keep the game at 0-0. Emma Bither for Foxroft had a few clutch saves in the second half, as well.
With the win, the Ponies are now 4-0 on the year and will host Mattanawcook/Lee on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
The Red Riots fall to 2-2, and will host Old Town at 4 p.m. on Thursday.