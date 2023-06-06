DOVER-FOXCROFT - On Wednesday at the Maine state tennis championships, Foxcroft Academy will have two chances to win. Their boys and girls teams are both B North champions.
"It's very surreal," 24th year head coach Ryan Dankert says. "I never expected even one chance at this."
"I feel good," sophomore boys tennis player Jerry Nguyen says. "Our team is going to the final and, especially, we have boys and girls going the final together."
"Of all the sports at FA, I feel like tennis is the least popular," senior girls tennis player Annie Raynes says. "Going this far is really great for us."
The Ponies' boys team is a unique case in that all but one of the players debuted for the squad this year. Plus, all of them are international students.
"They came talented, but I also think they had to come together here at Foxcroft Academy," Dankert says. "I think cohesiveness is the biggest part of this team that's helped them come together and produce."
With a number of the players leaving after this year, it added more motivation to get the job done.
"This might be my first and only year I go at the final," Nguyen says. "We tried everything to get to the final this year."
On the girls' side, just two players returned and bunch of them never played tennis before this year. Their connections from other sports, however, had helped them form a cohesive unit.
"We're all really close because we've played like every other sport together," Raynes explains. "So, going in, we all knew each other. We have a really good connection."
"It's quite remarkable," Dankert says. "They've just come together at the right time and are playing their best tennis now."
If that streak of best tennis continues, who says the Ponies can't win a state title...or two.
"[It would be] something very fun and happy for our team and for the school," Nguyen says.
"It would be amazing and surreal," Raynes echoes. "I couldn't even imagine, but hopefully!"