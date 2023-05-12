BREWER - This Saturday night at 7, Limitless Wrestling hosts a show at Foxcroft Academy to raise funds for the school's Project Graduation, featuring the in-ring debut of senior Joseph Nelson.
"All my classmates are excited," Joseph says. "I appreciate their support. They're buying tickets!"
"I don't doubt that he's going to go out there, do his thing, and put on a show for his classmates and anyone going," Limitless trainer Danny McCormick says.
A wrestling fan since he was little, Nelson expressed interest in training after hitting high school. Catching his father, Toby, by surprise.
"He's 5'2'', he's small, I said, 'I don't know if you can do it," Toby admits. "But he found some people to talk to and had an opportunity to learn a few of the skills and then really got in touch with Limitless. They said, 'bring him down!'"
And he has been hooked ever since, taking his smaller stature and creating a larger than life character: Louis Ark, the Primadonna of Punk.
"He's, admittedly, very bratty but also well-intentioned," Joseph explains. "I want what I want and I'll do what I can to get it."
With that character development and his in-ring talents, he's earned himself a spot in the main event of Saturday's show, which has already raised over $1,000.
"It means a lot to the graduating class and it means a lot to us to be able to do what we love and help people out," McCormick says.
"I'm excited to watch Joseph in the ring," Toby says. "I'm really looking forward to this show. He'll take some bumps, but I really hope he does a nice job."