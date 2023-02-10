DOVER-FOXCROFT - Foxcroft Academy Ponies girls basketball defeated Presque Isle 48-41 in overtime on Friday night as they clinched the No. 7 seed in B North.
A game that was 20-18 Ponies at the half, the Wildcats would hold a three-point lead late in the fourth quarter. An Annie Raynes three-pointer with under a minute to go would tie the game at 39 and send it to overtime.
The Ponies would hold Presque Isle to just two points in the extra period and pick up the comeback win.
As the No. 7 seed in B North, Foxcroft Academy, 9-9, will face No. 10 Hermon next week in the preliminary round. The winner of that game will face No. 2 Caribou in the quarterfinals next Friday at 5:30 in the Cross Insurance Center.
Presque Isle will be the No. 8 seed with an 8-10 record and will play No. 9 MDI in their prelim matchup. The winner of that game will face No. 1 Old Town in the B North quarterfinals next Saturday at 10:30 AM in the same location.