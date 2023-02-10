DOVER-FOXCROFT - Foxcroft Academy Ponies girls basketball defeated Presque Isle 48-41 in overtime on Friday night as they clinched the No. 7 seed in B North.

A game that was 20-18 Ponies at the half, the Wildcats would hold a three-point lead late in the fourth quarter. An Annie Raynes three-pointer with under a minute to go would tie the game at 39 and send it to overtime.

The Ponies would hold Presque Isle to just two points in the extra period and pick up the comeback win.

As the No. 7 seed in B North, Foxcroft Academy, 9-9, will face No. 10 Hermon next week in the preliminary round. The winner of that game will face No. 2 Caribou in the quarterfinals next Friday at 5:30 in the Cross Insurance Center.

Presque Isle will be the No. 8 seed with an 8-10 record and will play No. 9 MDI in their prelim matchup. The winner of that game will face No. 1 Old Town in the B North quarterfinals next Saturday at 10:30 AM in the same location.

 

Sports Reporter

Ryan Sudol joined the ABC 7 and Fox 22 team in October of 2022.

A native of Rockaway, New Jersey, Ryan graduated Summa Cum Laude from William Paterson University in Wayne, New Jersey in 2022 with a degree in Broadcast Journalism. During his time there, he worked as an on-air sports personality for its award winning radio and TV stations.

Ryan also spent the last six years working for local New Jersey high school sports website Morris Sussex Sports. There, he was a play-by-play commentator for football, basketball, lacrosse, and more! He also hosted a show called "Football Fanatics" where he went to a local high school football game every week to interview fans, parents, cheerleaders, etc. He cites this as the most fun he's ever had and is hoping to bring something similar to ABC 7 and FOX 22.

Outside of work, Ryan loves to golf, play video games, and attempt to cook.

Feel free to contact Ryan at rsudol@wvii.com or on Twitter @RyanSudolWVII

Recommended for you