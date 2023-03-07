PORTLAND - Orono started hot, as they had all tournament, and held off a tough second half comeback from Oceanside to win their first Gold Ball since 1981.
The Red Riots took a 52-42 lead with under 6 minutes to play, but Oceanside didn't go anywhere. They brought it to within five with under a minute to play behind some hot shooting from Carter Galley, who led all scorers with 27 points.
Orono led 20-12 after one, but took just a three point lead into halftime and a six point lead into the final quarter. Though they stretched the lead to double figures, Oceanside staged a ferocious comeback late, bringing the game to just three. A half court heave at the buzzer to tie was off the mark.
Ben Francis paced Orono with 23 points, and Pierce Walston added 12 points, eight assists, seven rebounds, and four steals. Will Francis also had 15.