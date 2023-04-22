MONTVERDE, FL - Former Nokomis state basketball champion and current Montverde Academy (FL.) star Cooper Flagg has received offers from many top colleges. This week, he added Kansas State to the list.

Flagg announced on Twitter late Friday that he has received an offer from Kansas State and their head coach Jerome Tang to play and attend there. The No. 2 recruit in the class of 2025 says he is blessed to have received the opportunity.

This marks Flagg's 10th college offer. A list that includes Albany, Maine, Bryant, Georgia, Iowa, Duke, UCLA, Michigan, and West Virginia.

Sports Reporter

Ryan Sudol joined the ABC 7 and Fox 22 team in October of 2022. A native of Rockaway, New Jersey, Ryan graduated Summa Cum Laude from William Paterson University in Wayne, New Jersey in 2022 with a degree in Broadcast Journalism. During his time there, he worked as an on-air sports personality for its award winning radio and TV stations. Ryan also spent the last six years working for local New Jersey high school sports website Morris Sussex Sports. There, he was a play-by-play commentator for football, basketball, lacrosse, and more! He also hosted a show called "Football Fanatics" where he went to a local high school football game every week to interview fans, parents, cheerleaders, etc. He cites this as the most fun he's ever had and is hoping to bring something similar to ABC 7 and FOX 22. Outside of work, Ryan loves to golf, play video games, and attempt to cook. Feel free to contact Ryan at rsudol@wvii.com or on Twitter @RyanSudolWVII

