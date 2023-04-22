MONTVERDE, FL - Former Nokomis state basketball champion and current Montverde Academy (FL.) star Cooper Flagg has received offers from many top colleges. This week, he added Kansas State to the list.
Flagg announced on Twitter late Friday that he has received an offer from Kansas State and their head coach Jerome Tang to play and attend there. The No. 2 recruit in the class of 2025 says he is blessed to have received the opportunity.
This marks Flagg's 10th college offer. A list that includes Albany, Maine, Bryant, Georgia, Iowa, Duke, UCLA, Michigan, and West Virginia.