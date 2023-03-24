GORHAM - Former Maine football standout and current New York Giant Andre Miller is preparing for his 2nd NFL season.
The Old Town native spent most of his football career as a wide receiver, but transitioned to tight end after being signed by the Giants as an undrafted free agent before the 2022 season.
Miller visited Maine' Pro Day in Gorham on Wednesday where he discussed how he's managed switching positions and his growth since his rookie year.
"[I've worked on] new techniques, stuff I've never done before, and just doing as much as possible," Miller says. "I'm obviously still bulking up a little bit [too]. When I did Pro Day last year I was 225, and now I'm 245. I've been slowly progressing all through the year and I'm feeling good. I'm excited."
And this year will be much different for Miller as he will now have one of the NFL's best tight ends Darren Waller as a teammate after the Giants acquired him through a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders. Miller is pumped to be on the same team with him, especially since he already takes from the greats.
"When I realized I was getting switched to tight end, [Waller] was someone I kind of started to study a little bit," Miller says. "I'm just trying to pick from the tight ends' games that I can. I look at Travis Kelce, Evan Engram, guys that I can find something in and put into my own weaponry."