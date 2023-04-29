ORONO - After seven rounds and nearly 250 picks, no Maine Black Bears were selected in this year's NFL Draft. As soon as the draft ended, though, the Indianapolis Colts were quick to make moves with two former Black Bears.
First, the Colts signed former Maine RB/WR Zavier Scott to a deal as an undrafted free agent. A former UConn Husky, Scott had 434 receiving yards, a receiving touchdown, 371 rushing yards, and four rushing touchdowns his senior year in 2022. This earned him All-CAA Third Team honors.
Also, former offensive lineman and captain Michael Gerace was invited by the Colts to their rookie mini camp. Gerace received All-CAA Second Team honors his last two seasons in Orono.
The pair will try and become the 25th and 26th Black Bears to ever play in an NFL game.