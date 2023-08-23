STORRS, CT. - After transferring to UConn last spring, former Maine quarterback Joe Fagnano has earned the Huskies' starting job.
UConn head coach Jim Mora announced Wednesday that Fagnano will be under center for their season opener against NC State next Thursday.
"It was a hard-fought competition throughout camp between everyone in the quarterback room," Mora says. "Joe stood out during the final weeks of camp and we feel like he puts us in the best position to be successful."
In his final season at Maine last year, Fagnano through for 2,231 yards and 15 touchdowns, finishing his Black Bear career with 5,655 yards and 46 touchdowns.