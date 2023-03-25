PALM BEACH, FL - Former UMaine and Brewer High School baseball pitcher Matt Pushard is entering his second season with the Miami Marlins organization.
"As a little kid, I always wanted to play Major League Baseball. This is really a dream come true," Pushard says. "It's really fun to be around guys that want the same type of outcome."
Pushard appeared in two games last year with the Marlins' Rookie League team. He has become a much different player since then, especially through becoming more of a student of the game.
"My biggest improvement is just my mental part of the game," Pushard explains. "There's a lot to learn about the game, and you'll learn something new every time you step out on the field. I think that's what's been giving me some stepping stones into the right direction."
Pushard is now working out with the Marlins' Single A prospects...a lot of them. He knows that in order to take further steps, he must stand out from the crowd.
"You've got to find something that sticks out from the rest of them," Pushard says. "Whether it's extra running or being able to push yourself a little bit harder. Just doing everything to the fullest because you never know when they could just pull the trigger and say, 'Hey, we don't want you anymore.'"
But...so far, so good. A huge part of Pushard's drive and desire to reach the MLB is all of his former coaches believing in him, including Maine head baseball coach Nick Derba.
"If a coach harps on you, then they know there's something special that you have to offer. With Coach Derba, he's always pushed me since day one," Pushard says. "He's always known my potential and it's been on me to be able to apply it."
Apply it he has, having the rare distinction of being a born and raised Mainer playing pro baseball.
"They're like, 'You're from up there? We don't know many guys from up that way,'" Pushard tells. "It's good to help put Maine on the map and just show that we can produce really good athletes."