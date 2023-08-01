ORONO - Former Maine state champion and 2020 boys' basketball Gatorade Player of the Year Bryce Lausier is back in Maine and will be suiting up with the Black Bears this fall.
Lausier, who graduated Hampden Academy in 2020- the same year he led the Broncos to a Gold Ball- accepted a full scholarship to play with Saint Anslem's out of high school.
After two years there, Lausier enrolled at Maine as a student beginning last January- doing so without knowing if he'd have a spot with the Black Bears the following year. After the conclusion of the 2022-23 season, Lausier first met with Chris Markwood, and his status as a preferred walk-on for this upcoming season was announced this past Saturday.
"I went through a lot of adversity in my first three years of college, I learned a lot about myself as an individual and this really allowed me to grow as a person," Lausier said. "I can't wait to wear the blue and white and represent my home state. It's something I've always wanted to do. I believe it was perfect timing, and it was kind of a 'bet-on-yourself' moment, and I'm really happy it worked out."
Lausier won Mr. Maine Basketball in 2020- and he becomes the third former Mr. Maine in Orono, joining Markwood and Edward Little's John Shea. As not only a Maine native, but a Hampden graduate growing up just 20 minutes from Orono, Lausier has always been a Black Bear fan. Now, being able to represent his home state like this is a dream come true.
"Coach Markwood bleeds blue just as much as I do, obviously he went here, had a great career here, and he's a Maine guy," Lausier said. "I think Maine basketball is a super tight-knit community, and I think everyone really likes to support each other. Being able to represent the state of Maine, you know, it's the place I grew up- I've always wanted to be a part of this."