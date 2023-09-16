BUCKSPORT - Before Bucksport football defeated Valley on Friday night to move to 3-0, a special ceremony was held at Carmichael Field in honor of former Bucks head coach Joel Sankey.

Sankey, who retired in April after 29 seasons, was presented with a plaque recognizing his contributions to Bucksport football. From 1994 to 2022, Sankey won five conferences titles along with a state title in 2004.

The ceremony was a complete surprise to Sankey who says that it was simply an honor to even coach at Bucksport following so many greats before him.

"I never expected this. This was nice," Sankey says. "I followed a lot of great coaches. Bob Carmichael who the field is named after, Bruce Morse, Tom Sullivan, it was tough. I had great coaches to work with and great players. It was just a privilege."

Sankey's career goes all the way to the 1970s with tenures at Bangor and Maine Maritime Academy, but there's a reason why he decided to stick around Bucks country for nearly three decades. In his eyes, the atmosphere is unmatched.

"There's nothing like a Friday night here at a football game," Sankey says. "The fan support, the players, the community. It's just special."

