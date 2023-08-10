HERMON - Over in Hermon, future Hawks and Hermon youth football got the chance this week to learn from a pro.
On Wednesday and Thursday, former Black Bear turned NFL pro Mike Devito hosted his sixth annual youth football camp in Hermon. Devito was a four year star at the University of Maine, before turning in an eight year career in the NFL with the Jets and the Chiefs.
While Devito isn't a Maine native, he's married and returned to the state since retiring from football, and has continued to give back to football players in Maine- something he doesn't see changing.
"It's amazing to see how this Hermon community comes out for football. This looked like a practice I would have at training camp in the NFL," Devito said. "Since moving back, one thing that's really been important to me is continuing to help grow the sport of football- specifically in the state of Maine. And, again, Hermon does an incredible job with investing into their players and into their program."
Kids from grades 2-12 showed up to learn from Devito- and nearly 130 of them were in attendance this week.
Youth enrollment across all sports has seen a decline in recent years- and football is no different, perhaps taking the blunt of the impact with the physical nature of the sport. For Devito, not only is he passionate about helping the next generation of football players- but teaching the sport to kids the right way and the safe way is something very important to him.
"The safe and right way to play the game is so important, it's changed so much- what we've learned with cognitive health research, and the impact of concussions and head trauma," Devito said. "The coaches here and the coaches in Maine have done a great job trying to keep up with the technology [and] keep up with the techniques on the field- specifically tackling and how to tackle well."