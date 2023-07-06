ORONO - Earnest Edwards, a four-year standout at the University of Maine, has been invited to the 2023 XFL Combine, per his twitter account on Thursday.
Edwards has spent time in the Canadian Football League as well as the Los Angeles Rams.
Edwards was a wide receiver and special teams standout in Orono, and was a huge piece of the Maine team that made a run at the FCS title in 2019. He caught 49 passes that year for over 1,000 yards and 11 touchdowns, as well as scoring twice on kick returns and averaging 28.5 yards per return.