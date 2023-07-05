BANGOR - On Tuesday, over 25 thousand fans braved the rain in Coney Island to watch Joey Chestnut capture his record 8th straight and 16th 'Mustard Belt.'
However, the annual Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest hasn't always been what it is now.
"The Nathan's contest was very small when I first did it, there where two cameras and 10-20 people and you were trying to get someone to eat," said George Shea, who took over running the contest in 1991.
Since then, there have been a few constants for Americans on the fourth- cookouts, fireworks, and George Shea on the microphone.
Shea and his brother, Richard, moved to Bangor from Gardiner in the 1970's, and George graduated from Bangor High School in 1982. Richard was a junior in 1986 when the Shea's moved to New York. Together, they have completely transformed the landscape of competitive eating.
"There was no such thing as competitive eating, we didn't even buy the URL 'competitive eating' because no one used it except for us," Shea said. "We built it up, and built it up and it just became more and more popular."
Centered around the Nathan's contest, George and Rich founded the 'International Federation of Competitive Eating,' in the late 1990's, and then 'Major League Eating' shortly after- a name they still operate under. Aside from the annual hot dog contest, they host rib eating competitions, donuts, strawberry shortcake, and more. But they didn't start to grow the brand with income at the forefront of their minds.
"I just thought it was funny, so I did a lot more effort. There was no money coming in for that, we got no more money," Shea said. "We realized that people were responding very positively to it, there was more there. The more you did, the more response you got. That's really what inspired us to put so much energy in, because it was a lot of fun."
Shortly after founding Major League Eating, they were blessed in 2001 with the arrival of a global phenom- Takeru Kobayashi. But he was just scratching the surface.
"There was documentaries and a lot of coverage in the 90's, but then Kobayashi came in 2001 and pushed up the publicity that much more," Shea said. "So we realized there was this room for this heroic figure."
That heroic figure has now competed in a record 18 hot dog competitions, winning 16 of them- and taking the crown from Kobayashi in 2007. Joey Chestnut, who now holds 55 world records (a world record in itself) is one of the biggest figures in all competitive fields- not just eating.
"Joey is a very regular guy. But, knowing where we could go with this, we really pushed it, and I pushed it with my introductions of him, you know, as the American hero," Shea said. "And as a result, as a result really of his efforts and winning 16 times and being bigger than life, you can't walk down the street with him now. Everybody is stopping him for a selfie."
But, no matter how removed they are and how big Major League Eating gets, the Shea's always look back on their time in Bangor quite fondly.
"I look back on that time with enormous fondness, because we really had a lot of fun."