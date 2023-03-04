ROCK HILL, SC - Maine Black Bears baseball were defeated by Winthrop 6-2 on Saturday, their fifth straight loss.

The Black Bears started the game hot with junior Quinn McDaniel launching a solo home run, his second in as many games, and the Black Bears took a 1-0 lead.

The Eagles would tie it up 1-1 in the bottom of the second when a Nick Badillo single to left field brought home Ramses Cordova.

This would be the only earned run allowed by starting pitcher Collin Fitzgerald in the game as he went six innings with five hits and four strikeouts.

The game would get away in bottom of the seventh with Maine reliever Tyler Nielsen allowing four runs of a hit-by-pitch, a bases loaded walk, and a two-run single by Ty Hooks. 

The Eagles added a solo homer in the eighth by Brady Hopkins and the Black Bears got on the board in the ninth off a Dylan McNary single.

Maine, 2-6, will wrap up their weekend series with Winthrop tomorrow afternoon at 1.

Sports Reporter

