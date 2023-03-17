BREWER - Brewer High School has had packed crowds for many a basketball game this year. On Wednesday, they added another to the list, a "Fill the Gym" Unified game against Bangor.
"It was great for people to come in, taking time out of their day, and having fun," Brewer Unified athlete Jayden Pelkey says.
"It was fun," Bangor Unified athlete Bella Burnham says.
But unlike the rowdy, more hostile crowds at other games in this crosstown rivalry, this day featured no ill will at all. Both fan sections were cheering for either team.
"It's definitely awesome to see," Brewer Unified partner Bella Tanis says. "On the court, we're opponents, but off the court we're one team together."
"Bangor and Brewer are great rivals, but when we can come to these Unified games and just cheer each other on, it's just really great sportsmanship," Bangor Unified coach Taylor Coombs says.
"I thought they were only gonna cheer for Brewer," Bangor athlete Micah Curtis admits. "It felt good."
And how can you not feel good, for one, they have dance parties at halftime!
"That's my favorite part," Burnham says.
"Mine too," Coombs seconds.
The fact that Unified Basketball gives students a chance to get some exercise in and hone their hoops skills is a plus too.
"It's a good sport to do," Pelkey says. "You get out of the house, you get something to do, it gets you motivated, and you get to hang out with your friends."
Those friendships are the backbone of Unified, and will certainly go beyond the school walls.
"I've made so many friends through Unified that I wouldn't have made otherwise," Tanis says. "It's just really cool that, as a community, we can all have those relationships."
"At first it was hard [to make friends], but then I got used to it," Curtis says. "I hope we can stay friends forever."
If there's anything that this fun-filled day showed from the action on the court, to the fans, to the overall feeling of kindness in the air: without Unified, something would be missing.
"Unified is essential to the school community at any school," Tanis says. "I think so much can be learned from it. So much about inclusivity and everything like that."