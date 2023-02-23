Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 11 PM EST FRIDAY... ...FREEZING SPRAY ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM FRIDAY TO 7 AM EST SATURDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 4 to 7 ft expected. For the Freezing Spray Advisory, moderate accumulation of freezing spray expected. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Stonington, ME to Port Clyde, ME out 25 NM, Penobscot Bay, Coastal Waters from Port Clyde, ME to Cape Elizabeth, ME out 25 NM, Casco Bay and Coastal Waters from Cape Elizabeth, ME to Merrimack River, MA out 25 NM. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 7 AM to 11 PM EST Friday. For the Freezing Spray Advisory, from 7 PM Friday to 7 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in freezing spray is hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic components inoperative. Ice accretion on decks and superstructures may result in some loss of stability. Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid or mitigate hazardous accumulation of ice on their vessel. During freezing spray conditions the U.S. Coast Guard advises that you ensure all lifesaving equipment remains free of ice. Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 7 inches. * WHERE...Portions of Central Highlands, Coastal DownEast, Far Eastern, Far Northern, Interior DownEast, North Woods, and Penobscot Valley Maine * WHEN...Until Noon EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. &&