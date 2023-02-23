...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 11 PM EST FRIDAY...
...FREEZING SPRAY ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM FRIDAY TO
7 AM EST SATURDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with
gusts up to 40 kt and seas 4 to 7 ft expected. For the
Freezing Spray Advisory, moderate accumulation of freezing
spray expected.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Stonington, ME to Port Clyde, ME
out 25 NM, Penobscot Bay, Coastal Waters from Port Clyde, ME
to Cape Elizabeth, ME out 25 NM, Casco Bay and Coastal Waters
from Cape Elizabeth, ME to Merrimack River, MA out 25 NM.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 7 AM to 11 PM EST Friday.
For the Freezing Spray Advisory, from 7 PM Friday to 7 AM EST
Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in freezing spray is hazardous.
Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic components
inoperative. Ice accretion on decks and superstructures may
result in some loss of stability. Strong winds will cause
hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce
visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid or mitigate
hazardous accumulation of ice on their vessel. During freezing
spray conditions the U.S. Coast Guard advises that you ensure all
lifesaving equipment remains free of ice.
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 7
inches.
* WHERE...Portions of Central Highlands, Coastal DownEast, Far
Eastern, Far Northern, Interior DownEast, North Woods, and
Penobscot Valley Maine
* WHEN...Until Noon EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.The hazardous
conditions could impact the Friday morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause
primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited
visibilities, and use caution while driving.
The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to
newengland511.org.
&&