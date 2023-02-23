BANGOR - With all of Thursday's action postponed or moved back a day, Tyler Krusz and Adam Robinson took the snow day to preview the Class A North finals between No. 1 Brewer and No. 3 Skowhegan.

Tyler and Adam broke down the X's and O's of what both teams do well offensively in preparation of the highly anticipated matchup.

Skowhegan, picked in the preseason to win the region, lost their opening night match to the Witches. The Riverhawks started slow, but have been on fire since the end of the regular season. They handed Brewer their first and only loss of the regular season, in Brewer, on February 3rd. With a trip to the Gold Ball game in the balance, this will be the rubber match.

Sports Director

