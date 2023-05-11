BALTIMORE - Maine softball avoided elimination on Thursday with a 1-0 victory over No. 4 UMass-Lowell, powered by a complete game shutout from senior Cat Fallon.
Fallon threw seven innings, allowing just four hits on the day as the No. 6 Black Bears survived and advanced past the Riverhawks.
Krista Francia's RBI-single in the fourth inning was the only run of the game and proved to be enough for Maine's defense, which was also key in the victory.
The Black Bears will now play No. 2 Binghamton on Friday at 1:30 p.m., and would play right after at 4 p.m. if they should win.