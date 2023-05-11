BALTIMORE - Maine softball avoided elimination on Thursday with a 1-0 victory over No. 4 UMass-Lowell, powered by a complete game shutout from senior Cat Fallon.

Fallon threw seven innings, allowing just four hits on the day as the No. 6 Black Bears survived and advanced past the Riverhawks.

Krista Francia's RBI-single in the fourth inning was the only run of the game and proved to be enough for Maine's defense, which was also key in the victory.

The Black Bears will now play No. 2 Binghamton on Friday at 1:30 p.m., and would play right after at 4 p.m. if they should win.

Sports Director

Tyler Krusz joined the ABC7 and Fox 22 team in October of 2021 and is looking forward to telling all of our local athletes’ stories! Tyler, a native Rhode Islander, graduated from the University of Rhode Island in 2020 with degrees in Journalism and Political Science. During his time there, he enjoyed covering all of the D1 sports the University had to offer, including a few football games against the University of Maine! Tyler worked with the school’s radio station and newspaper, while interning with sports radio host Andy Gresh and the sports department at Fox Providence. After college, Tyler worked as a news anchor and a sports anchor for WBKB11 News in Alpena, Michigan and is excited to come back to New England -- just hours away from his family. When he’s not talking about sports, Tyler enjoys golfing and playing softball (because his baseball days have passed). He also loves to fish, cook, and spend time outdoors any way he can. Feel free to contact Tyler at tkrusz@wvii.com or follow him on Twitter @TylerKruszTV.

