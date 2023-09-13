BOSTON - After two straight seasons reaching the Hockey East quarterfinals, Maine women's hockey is gearing up for what they hope is another successful year.

The Black Bears were picked to finish seventh in Hockey East in the conference's preseason coaches poll. Molly Engstrom is heading into her second year as head coach in Orono, and her first full offseason.

Maine lost a few seniors from 2022-23, including captain Morgan Trimper, but that happens every year in college athletics.

Engstrom and Maine are bringing in ten freshman this season, and they're confident in the energy that they will bring and in the experience of the upperclassmen.

"We're really excited about the players we have coming in, and we're really excited about the group we have coming back," Engstrom said at Hockey East Media Day on Tuesday. "In some ways, we're able to settle in to what we worked for last year, but there is going to be a lot of newness to the group, which can bring energy."

Recommended for you