ELLSWORTH - Downeast in Ellsworth, one Eagle is finishing up her senior season in outdoor track before heading to Orono to continue her career as a Black Bear.

Addison Nelson, who runs long and middle-distance events (800m, mile, 2-mile) has committed to continue running with the University of Maine's track-and-field program. She will major in Biology with a med-school track, with hopes to become a dermatologist, and that is a big reason for her decision.

She says it has been a long-time dream of hers to become a Division I athlete, and doing so close to home is definitely an added bonus.

"To have everything finalized, the decision is just a big weight off my shoulders. It's like, 'Oh my gosh.' I'm just going to go somewhere that's forty minutes down the road, which is great," Nelson says. "Everyone is so nice there and its just so close. On the weekends, I can see my mom and still go to my sisters games and everything."

She also says that her commitment to run for Maine is a by-product of her effort on the track over the years.

"I feel very accomplished with myself," Nelson says. "To know that all the practices, and hard work, and running outside during the blizzards and through COVID and everything, everything worked out in the end."

Even though her college decision has been made, Nelson still wants to finish out her high school career strong. She's been running track since sixth grade, back in Illinois, and the reason she decided to lace them up and begin running competitively is a pretty neat story.

"I went to school in Illinois, and I started running because the boys in my grade were saying that they were faster than me," she says. "So, I kind of wanted to challenge that, so ever since then I've been running, and longer distance was always my cup of tea."

