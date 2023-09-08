ELLSWORTH - The Ellsworth/Sumner football team started hot and rode that to a 54-24 victory over St. John Valley.
The Eagles got out to a 24-0 lead on their first three drives of the game. First, quarterback Thomas Jude found Andy Herrick for a long touchdown reception to give Ellsworth their first lead of the game.
Later on, Jude would carry the pile into the endzone off of a quarterback run from the goal line. A long touchdown run from Jo James-Chin would give them a 24-0 lead, and they would never look back.
At 1-1, the Eagles play at unbeaten Orono next Friday, and the Mustangs look for their first win against Bucksport.