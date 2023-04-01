ELLSWORTH - After losing to Hermon in the regional semifinals last year, Ellsworth softball is entering 2023 on a mission.
This year, the Eagles are returning nearly all of their players including 2nd Team All-PVC shortstop Aaliyah Manning and 1st Team All-PVC Sophie Lynch. To say that second year head coach Brandi Ensworth is confident in her team's abilities is an understatement.
"It's awesome having a group coming back with so few that we had to give up," Ensworth says. "I think our bats are going to be really good. We bring back our three leading hitters this season, so that's going to be fantastic. We've got a great pitching corps, so that's really awesome too."
And knowing that the talent that they have and their hunger, the Eagles have all the tools in place to win a state title. It would be the first in team history, and they say it's their time to cash in on the championship atmosphere still fresh in Ellsworth.
"We just want to come back and bounce back and go as far as possible," Manning says. "We're looking to go all the way and we just gotta work at it. The feeling from last year, losing to Hermon, we don't want to feel that again."
"This year's the year," Lynch says. "The girls just came back and got the first state title for basketball, I think it's time for softball."