ELLSWORTH - On Tuesday, Ellsworth girls basketball made history, taking home the program's first ever girls Gold Ball with a 57-56 win over Spruce Mountain.
The victory also brings the school their first basketball state title since the boys won back in 1964. The win was a thriller- the Eagles started hot, but Spruce Mountain fired back late. With seconds left, Addison Atherton nailed a jumper to tie it at 56, and Megan Jordan broke that tie from the free-throw line with 13.2 seconds to play.
Despite being fired up after hitting the shot, the junior did not know the magnitude of what she had just accomplished.
"I thought we were up by like five to be honest," Jordan said. "When we were cutting down the nets, Abby [Radel] was the one that told me. Abby, Lily [Bean] and Addison. They were all like, 'You just made the last shot.'"
Ellsworth is a very young team, led by just one senior, Morgan Clifford, and a lot of their key players are underclassmen. At the helm for the Eagles for the past dozen years has been head coach Andy Pooler, and the girls see the victory as being a long time coming for a guy who is very deserving.
"He's a great coach, and he's coached for a long time," said Radel, who poured in 17 in the state finals game and 21 in the regional finals. "It's a great moment for us to have won it for him."
"I think it's pretty special, because this group brings its own little element, they're a little goofy and they have fun, but they're serious," Pooler said. "As you saw last night, when it got tough, they bucked up and got out there, and the moment didn't get too big for them."