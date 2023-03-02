ELLSWORTH - Ellsworth girls basketball is playing for their first state title in history this weekend against South No. 3 Spruce Mountain after beating North No. 1 Old Town in the B North final.
"We're going for a Gold Ball. That's insane," senior guard Morgan Clifford says.
"Well, I cried, but they were tears of happiness," sophomore forward Grace Jaffray reveals. "It was very overwhelming."
It was a back-and-forth affair all game long, but a run in the final minutes sealed the 59-52 victory for the Eagles
"It was crazy to pull ahead in the last minute," freshman forward Elizabeth Boles says. "It was a lot of emotion and a lot of not processing what had just happened. It didn't hit me until a couple days after that we just won the Northern Maine championship."
But they did, not without some adjusting. The young Eagles' lack of experience showed at the start but, in the latter half of the year, their chemistry bloomed.
"It was seven sophomores, two freshmen, two juniors, and a senior. Very young, very inexperienced, and that was my biggest worry," Boles explains.
"We didn't really trust each other with the ball [at season's start]," Clifford adds. "It would be one or two people scoring, and now it's everyone scoring."
That growth on the court as players led to even more growth off the court as a family.
"This is the closest team I've ever been on," Boles says. "Everybody likes each other, everyone's best friends, we're like sisters, and it's great. That's a really big reason why we won."
That and the legion of Eagles fans that flocked to the Cross Insurance Center to see their girls play.
"We had so many people show out for us and I'm honestly so grateful for that," Clifford says. "We always have trouble getting people to come to our games."
"Everyone is always at the guys' games because they're very good, but it took us a while to get the recognition we deserve." Jaffray adds.
Winning the Gold Ball would be the ultimate way to cap off an unbelievable season.
"It would mean everything to me," Clifford says. "I believe we want it more [and] I've been watching a lot of Spruce Mountain game tape."
"We don't know a lot about [Spruce Mountain], so we're just kind of preparing for everything that could possibly be thrown at us," Boles says. "[We are] just sticking to what's been working and have a lot planned. It's going to be great."