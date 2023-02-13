ELLSWORTH - Over the weekend, the Ellsworth Eagles won the Class B State Cheerleading Championship- their first ever in program history.
The Eagles finished in first place at the state meet at the Augusta Civic Center on Saturday, while Hermon finished as runners up. Earlier in the week, Ellsworth won the Class B North title on their home floor.
The girls were welcomed back home late Saturday by a first responders escort, and they say that making history is something they set out to do, and something they'll never forget.
"We sat as a group at the beginning of the year and we all said, 'What was our goal?', and our goal was to be state champs," said senior Elizabeth Frost. "So to have that feeling right now feels great."
"There was a long pause, so we were all sitting there, we could all hear each other like, 'Please please please,'" said senior Mercedes Ulichny, describing the moment the judges announced them as champs. "As soon as they said Ellsworth, it was immediate jumping up and down, crying, picking people up. It was unreal."
Anyone who has seen a cheer competition knows that not only does it take great skill, but an immense amount of teamwork. To pull of certain stunts, the whole squad needs to be on the same page, and the girls say that their team chemistry and their passion for the sport is what helped them to the state title.
"Our team at the beginning of the year was very separated, but we all learned how to come together and we became more of a team," said senior Mariah Rossi. "I think that's what finally got us to the state title."
"It means a lot to our school, and our community, and to us that we made history all as one," said senior Savanah Grant. "We all did it together."
"We all have the passion and dedication for the sport and each other," Ulichny said. "Our coaches said that they'd never had a team like that before that had the talent and the passion."