ELLSWORTH - With spring sports kicking off last week in Maine, Ellsworth baseball wrapped up tryouts and kicked off their campaign to defend their 2022 state championship.
The Eagles rolled through Class B a year ago, finishing 19-1 and winning their second state championship in three years. Pitching was huge in that run- their team earned run average was less than one after the regular season.
However, Ellsworth graduated six very important seniors, including their top three pitchers, but they're confident the mixture of youth and experience that they do have has what it takes to get the job done.
"They're all good ballplayers, they know how to play baseball," said senior Peter Keblinsky. "They'll develop mentally over time, and mature throughout the season. Especially this season, they're going to grow a lot as baseball players."
"They're baseball players, and they're athletes- I have confidence in all of them," said head coach Dan Curtis. "I've got confidence in the guys with no experience, I've got confidence in the younger guys coming in. They're winners, and they're gamers, and if we have those things we'll make it work."
"We have an absurd amount of athletes," said junior Miles Palmer. "I am very confident in the fact that we can put a freshman out in a position the whole season and have them do stuff you'd expect from a senior anywhere else."
With that being said- the group of returning players they have is pretty talented as well. The Eagles say they're still hungry after last season, and with the roster turnover they have, those "low expectations" might prove beneficial.
"We're still hungry, and we still have something to prove," Palmer said. "I think even more so this year since we lost a big chunk of our team. I think the feeling is- we want it again."
"I think we're going to surprise some people, we're a very young hungry team," Keblinsky said. "I think having the low expectations will actually help us throughout the season."