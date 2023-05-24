ELLSWORTH - Ellsworth baseball and softball each defeated George Stevens Academy on Wednesday with each Eagles starter turning in great performances on the mound.
Ellsworth baseball won their game 6-1 as freshman pitcher Dawson Curtis had a complete game with one earned run and 13 strikeouts on exactly 110 pitches. Eagles softball defeated GSA 4-0 as their starting pitcher, Hannah Wagstaff, had a complete game herself with two hits, 14 strikeouts, and no walks.
Both Ellsworth squads are now 8-4 on the year and will each play at Hermon on Thursday at 4:30. GSA baseball is now 4-10 and softball is 5-9 as they will both play at Central on Friday at 4.