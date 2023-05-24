ELLSWORTH - Ellsworth baseball and softball each defeated George Stevens Academy on Wednesday with each Eagles starter turning in great performances on the mound.

Ellsworth baseball won their game 6-1 as freshman pitcher Dawson Curtis had a complete game with one earned run and 13 strikeouts on exactly 110 pitches. Eagles softball defeated GSA 4-0 as their starting pitcher, Hannah Wagstaff, had a complete game herself with two hits, 14 strikeouts, and no walks.

Both Ellsworth squads are now 8-4 on the year and will each play at Hermon on Thursday at 4:30. GSA baseball is now 4-10 and softball is 5-9 as they will both play at Central on Friday at 4.

Sports Reporter

Ryan Sudol joined the ABC 7 and Fox 22 team in October of 2022. A native of Rockaway, New Jersey, Ryan graduated Summa Cum Laude from William Paterson University in Wayne, New Jersey in 2022 with a degree in Broadcast Journalism. During his time there, he worked as an on-air sports personality for its award winning radio and TV stations. Ryan also spent the last six years working for local New Jersey high school sports website Morris Sussex Sports. There, he was a play-by-play commentator for football, basketball, lacrosse, and more! He also hosted a show called "Football Fanatics" where he went to a local high school football game every week to interview fans, parents, cheerleaders, etc. He cites this as the most fun he's ever had and is hoping to bring something similar to ABC 7 and FOX 22. Outside of work, Ryan loves to golf, play video games, and attempt to cook. Feel free to contact Ryan at rsudol@wvii.com or on Twitter @RyanSudolWVII

