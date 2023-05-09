BANGOR - Ty Knowlton smashed a solo home run to tie the game in the seventh, and the Eagles plated three more in the bottom of the eighth to take down SUNY Cobleskill in Tuesday's winner-take-all NAC title.
After dropping Monday's game to the Fighting Tigers, Husson needed to beat the visitors twice on Tuesday to capture the title. In the first game, the Eagles exploded for seven runs in the first inning to force the winner-take-all game two with a 16-6 victory.
In the second game, the Tigers struck first, but it didn't come until the top of the seventh inning. David Flora scored on a single from Chris Champlin, but it was Cobleskill's only run of the game. In the bottom of the frame, Knowlton blasted a home run to center field to tie the game. Akira Warren had the game-winning RBI in the eighth, a two-run single with the bases loaded, and a pinch-hit sacrifice fly from Sully Beers made it a 4-1 lead.
Ryan Robb got the win for Husson, throwing three shutout innings in relief and also earning the save. The Eagles will await their opponent and location for the first round of the NCAA tournament, with the selection on Monday.