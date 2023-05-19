MEDFORD - Husson softball's 2023 campaign came to a close on Friday with a 4-0 loss to Cabrini University in the regional round of the NCAA Tournament.
Cabrini struck in the first and second innings, taking a 2-0 lead early on. After that, senior McKenna Smith threw scoreless third, fourth, and fifth innings before the Cavaliers would tack on two more in the sixth.
Only one baserunner reached for Husson in the loss. Smith struck out seven in six innings of work. Husson finishes the season with a 30-14-1 record and their sixth straight NCAA tournament appearance.