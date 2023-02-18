BANGOR – A huge second half, powered by defense, led No. 1 Ellsworth to their 19thstraight victory, a 70-38 win over No. 8 Washington Academy to send them to the Class B North semifinal round.
Early in the second quarter, the Eagles and Raiders were knotted at 15 apiece before Ellsworth ended the half on a huge run, taking a 34-22 lead into the break.
They outscored the Raiders 20-10 in the third, capped off by a buzzer beater from Josiah James Chin, and kept the intensity up through the fourth quarter. With the win, the Eagles move on to face No. 4 Old Town in the semifinals on Wednesday.
“Honestly, that team right there, they're a family to me, brothers,” said junior guard Chance Mercier. “They stepped up big tonight, I couldn't be more proud of them. They're my heroes, if they don't know it, they are.”