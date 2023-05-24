BANGOR - Things are changing a bit for Husson baseball- over the weekend, the Eagles took a 5-2 win over Tufts University, winning an NCAA game in consecutive seasons for the first time in program history.
"If we play Husson baseball, we can play with anyone in the country and we've certainly proved that the past couple of years," said head coach Chris Morris. "It's certainly special, obviously it still stings being how close we were to moving on and getting into a regional final. But, as the weeks go on, it's something you're certainly going to be proud of and I'm proud of this group for that."
After the victory over Tufts, the Eagles went on to the regional semifinal round against eventual champs No. 8 Wheaton College. They took the Lyons to 13 innings, and the term, 'game of inches,' was never more true.
"It's kind of luck in weird ways, we would have won two games if a ground ball was six inches to the left," Morris said. "When baseball's great, it's great and when it's not, it's not."
Reaching the regional round is something they've come to expect recently- since 2019, Husson has competed in every NAC championship game, but that culture wasn't built overnight.
"Once it kind of started to happen and it started to click, now it's something our guys expect in that locker room and that's something that won't really change here anytime soon," Morris said.
While Husson bids farewell to some very important seniors, they also boast a strong group of freshman and sophomores. Freshmen Hunter Curtis and Keagan Cyr were the conference's rookie of the year and tournament MVP, respectively. Sophomore pitchers Connor Abood and Matt Wallingford were also named first team all-conference, as was Curtis.
"Some of the older guys who have been here have been to a regional three times, and now we have some young guys who have got to experience that," said Morris. "We have a lot of freshmen who have played in some really big games here the last couple of weeks, I just think it gives you confidence."
And if you ask them about what they need to do to take the next step forward- it's probably something you've heard before.
"Just keep playing Husson baseball," Morris said. "We don't really try to do a lot of different things, we're not going to change what we do, we're just going to go out and maximize our time here."