BANGOR - Although Thomas College took the lead late, two of Husson's freshman brought it right back for the Eagles giving them a 5-4 victory and a chance at another NAC Championship.

The Eagles led 2-0 for most of the way in their first game of the day against SUNY Cobleskill, before the Tigers offense erupted late for a 7-2 win.

With the loss, Husson played Thomas College for a second time this tournament, and took an early lead over the Terriers. They led 2-1 until the 7th, when they took a 3-1 lead on a wild pitch.

Thomas plated three in the bottom of the frame, giving them a 4-3 lead over Husson. Freshman Hunter Curtis answered in the eighth with a solo shot, followed by an RBI-double from freshman Keagan Cyr to make it 5-4. Ryan Robb slammed the door in the 9th for the victory.

On Tuesday, Husson will need to beat SUNY Cobleskill twice to capture the title, with game one starting at 12 p.m.

Sports Director

Tyler Krusz joined the ABC7 and Fox 22 team in October of 2021 and is looking forward to telling all of our local athletes’ stories! Tyler, a native Rhode Islander, graduated from the University of Rhode Island in 2020 with degrees in Journalism and Political Science. During his time there, he enjoyed covering all of the D1 sports the University had to offer, including a few football games against the University of Maine! Tyler worked with the school’s radio station and newspaper, while interning with sports radio host Andy Gresh and the sports department at Fox Providence. After college, Tyler worked as a news anchor and a sports anchor for WBKB11 News in Alpena, Michigan and is excited to come back to New England -- just hours away from his family. When he’s not talking about sports, Tyler enjoys golfing and playing softball (because his baseball days have passed). He also loves to fish, cook, and spend time outdoors any way he can. Feel free to contact Tyler at tkrusz@wvii.com or follow him on Twitter @TylerKruszTV.

