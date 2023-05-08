BANGOR - Although Thomas College took the lead late, two of Husson's freshman brought it right back for the Eagles giving them a 5-4 victory and a chance at another NAC Championship.
The Eagles led 2-0 for most of the way in their first game of the day against SUNY Cobleskill, before the Tigers offense erupted late for a 7-2 win.
With the loss, Husson played Thomas College for a second time this tournament, and took an early lead over the Terriers. They led 2-1 until the 7th, when they took a 3-1 lead on a wild pitch.
Thomas plated three in the bottom of the frame, giving them a 4-3 lead over Husson. Freshman Hunter Curtis answered in the eighth with a solo shot, followed by an RBI-double from freshman Keagan Cyr to make it 5-4. Ryan Robb slammed the door in the 9th for the victory.
On Tuesday, Husson will need to beat SUNY Cobleskill twice to capture the title, with game one starting at 12 p.m.