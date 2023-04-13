BANGOR - Husson softball was dominant in a double-header sweep of Plymouth State University in their home opener on Thursday afternoon.

The Eagles took a 6-0 win in game one behind a brilliant outing from senior McKenna Smith. Smith struck out a season-high 17 batters in a one-hit, complete game effort for her tenth victory of the season. 

Kiara McLeod started the scoring, knocking in two runs on an RBI in the first inning. Bulla McCabe knocked in a run in the second, and Jill Bisson's two-run single in the bottom of the fifth gave the Eagles their 6-0 lead.

In game two, it was a strong start from Emily Rerick, who tossed five innings in the 5-1 victory, allowing just one run and striking out five. Danielle Masterson finished the final two innings, recording two scoreless frames while striking out three.

Katie Raymond started the scoring with a two-run single in the second inning. In the third, McLeod singled home Kenzie Dore to make it 3-0. Husson would score two in the fourth, taking a 5-1 lead, and would win the game by that score.

They move to 16-10 with the victory and are back in action Saturday hosting the University of Maine-Farmington.

Sports Director

Tyler Krusz joined the ABC7 and Fox 22 team in October of 2021 and is looking forward to telling all of our local athletes’ stories! Tyler, a native Rhode Islander, graduated from the University of Rhode Island in 2020 with degrees in Journalism and Political Science. During his time there, he enjoyed covering all of the D1 sports the University had to offer, including a few football games against the University of Maine! Tyler worked with the school’s radio station and newspaper, while interning with sports radio host Andy Gresh and the sports department at Fox Providence. After college, Tyler worked as a news anchor and a sports anchor for WBKB11 News in Alpena, Michigan and is excited to come back to New England -- just hours away from his family. When he’s not talking about sports, Tyler enjoys golfing and playing softball (because his baseball days have passed). He also loves to fish, cook, and spend time outdoors any way he can. Feel free to contact Tyler at tkrusz@wvii.com or follow him on Twitter @TylerKruszTV.

