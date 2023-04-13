BANGOR - Husson softball was dominant in a double-header sweep of Plymouth State University in their home opener on Thursday afternoon.
The Eagles took a 6-0 win in game one behind a brilliant outing from senior McKenna Smith. Smith struck out a season-high 17 batters in a one-hit, complete game effort for her tenth victory of the season.
Kiara McLeod started the scoring, knocking in two runs on an RBI in the first inning. Bulla McCabe knocked in a run in the second, and Jill Bisson's two-run single in the bottom of the fifth gave the Eagles their 6-0 lead.
In game two, it was a strong start from Emily Rerick, who tossed five innings in the 5-1 victory, allowing just one run and striking out five. Danielle Masterson finished the final two innings, recording two scoreless frames while striking out three.
Katie Raymond started the scoring with a two-run single in the second inning. In the third, McLeod singled home Kenzie Dore to make it 3-0. Husson would score two in the fourth, taking a 5-1 lead, and would win the game by that score.
They move to 16-10 with the victory and are back in action Saturday hosting the University of Maine-Farmington.