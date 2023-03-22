WATERVILLE - Natalie Whitten, Averi Baker and Sophia Gomez each notched a hat trick as Husson took down Thomas College 11-5 on the road on Wednesday night.
Husson stormed out to a 6-0 lead in the second quarter, including all three of Baker's scores.
A Sage Brown goal in the 3rd quarter capped brought Thomas back within five, making it a 7-2 game. The Eagles responded with three straight goals from Gomez, Devin Veits, and Natalie Whitten- with Whitten's goal being her third of the night as well.
In the fourth, Thomas would score three straight, making it a 10-5 game with 8:09 left to play, but Gomez would cap off her hat trick with an unassisted goal just over a minute later to quiet the comeback, making it 11-5.
Husson looks for three in a row when they host Maine Maritime Academy on Saturday at 1 p.m.