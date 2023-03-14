BANGOR - On Tuesday, another post-season accolade was added under Husson junior Bailey Donovan's name as she was recognized by D3hoops.com as second-team all region.

Donovan was also named the NAC Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the year this season, and posted 15.2 points and 13.5 rebounds per game. Her 65 blocks are enough for 12th in the nation, and she finished with the ninth most double-doubles in Division III with 17.

The all-region selection qualifies her for an all-American team, which will be announced later this month.

Sports Director

Tyler Krusz joined the ABC7 and Fox 22 team in October of 2021 and is looking forward to telling all of our local athletes’ stories! Tyler, a native Rhode Islander, graduated from the University of Rhode Island in 2020 with degrees in Journalism and Political Science. During his time there, he enjoyed covering all of the D1 sports the University had to offer, including a few football games against the University of Maine! Tyler worked with the school’s radio station and newspaper, while interning with sports radio host Andy Gresh and the sports department at Fox Providence. After college, Tyler worked as a news anchor and a sports anchor for WBKB11 News in Alpena, Michigan and is excited to come back to New England -- just hours away from his family. When he’s not talking about sports, Tyler enjoys golfing and playing softball (because his baseball days have passed). He also loves to fish, cook, and spend time outdoors any way he can. Feel free to contact Tyler at tkrusz@wvii.com or follow him on Twitter @TylerKruszTV.

