BANGOR - On Tuesday, another post-season accolade was added under Husson junior Bailey Donovan's name as she was recognized by D3hoops.com as second-team all region.
Donovan was also named the NAC Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the year this season, and posted 15.2 points and 13.5 rebounds per game. Her 65 blocks are enough for 12th in the nation, and she finished with the ninth most double-doubles in Division III with 17.
The all-region selection qualifies her for an all-American team, which will be announced later this month.